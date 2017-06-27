BRIEF-Hain Celestial's cultivate ventures announces first strategic acquisition
June 27 Private insurer USI Insurance Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wells Fargo & Co's commercial insurance business.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal for Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the companies said. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
