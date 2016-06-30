BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 30 An affiliate of Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, has started commercial production at the Jabal Sayid copper mine, Ma'aden said on Thursday.
The mine is operated by Maaden Barrick Copper Co, which is jointly owned by Ma'aden and Canada's Barrick Gold Corp , according to a statement to Riyadh's bourse.
It will produce about 45,000 tonnes of copper annually, with its estimated 635,000 tonnes of reserves expected to take 16 years to mine.
The financial impact of the mine's activity will be reflected in Ma'aden's third-quarter earnings, the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.