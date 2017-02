JEDDAH, Saudi arabia Oct 11 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Maaden) swung to a net profit of 27.4 million riyals ($7.3 million) in the third-quarter, but the results missed analyst forecasts.

Two analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the firm to post a net profit between 88 million to 90 million riyals for the third quarter. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Dinesh Nair)