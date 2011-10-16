* Maaden signs $991.5 mln facility
* Loan for second phase of aluminum project
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 16 Saudi Arabian
Mining Co (Maaden) said on Sunday it signed with 13
local and international banks a 3.7 billion riyal ($991.5
million) facility for the second phase of its aluminum project.
The financing, signed by Maaden's subsidiary Maaden Bauxite
and Alumina Company, is for the construction of the second phase
of Maaden and Alcoa Inc 's $10.8 billion integrated
smelter and rolling mill complex, the firm said in a bourse
statement.
"The loans will be paid in 21 semiannual installments... and
will be for the period of 16 years. Financing agreements for the
remaining 4.35 billion riyals will be completed later with
Public Investment Fund and Saudi Industrial Development Fund,"
the statement said.
The total cost of the second phase of the Aluminium project
is estimated to be 13.4 billion riyals, of which 5.4 billion
riyals will be financed by the project partners on a pro-rata
basis, it added.
The lending banks include National Commercial Bank, Samba
Financial Group, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, SABB Bank,
Bank Aljazira and Saudi Hollandi Bank, as well as Saudi
Investment Bank, Emirates Bank and Export Development Canada,
Maaden said in an emailed statement.
In addition to the smelter and rolling mill, the second
phase of the joint venture will include a bauxite mine with an
initial capacity of 4 million metric tons per year and an
alumina refinery with an initial capacity of 1.8 million metric
tons per year.
Maaden Bauxite and Alumina Company is 74.9 percent owned by
Maaden and 25.1 percent owned by Alcoa.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif)