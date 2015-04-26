Primeiro ministro prevê venda Novo Banco concluída esta semana
LISBOA, March 28 O primeiro ministro português António Costa prevê que a venda do 'good bank' Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star seja concluída esta semana.
DUBAI, April 26 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) said its gold and base metals unit had obtained a 1.2 billion riyal ($320 million) loan from the state-affiliated Saudi Industrial Development Fund to help develop the Ad Duwayhi mine.
The loan will be repaid in 14 installments spread across seven years and was financially guaranteed by Ma'aden, the company said in a statement on Sunday. Ma'aden Gold & Base Metals Co operates five gold mines in Saudi Arabia, according to the company website. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Jane Baird)
LISBOA, March 28 O primeiro ministro português António Costa prevê que a venda do 'good bank' Novo Banco ao fundo norte-americano Lone Star seja concluída esta semana.
BIRMINGHAM, England, March 28 The Emir of Qatar has given a strong vote of confidence in the British economy, Britain's trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday after the wealthy Gulf state pledged 5 billion pounds ($6.28 billion)of investment in Britain.