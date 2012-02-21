DUBAI Feb 21 State-controlled Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Maaden) plans to invest 21 billion riyals ($5.6 billion) in a
phosphate project as part of a new industrial city in the country's north, the
company's chief executive was quoted on Tuesday by Saudi state media as saying.
Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved in its weekly cabinet on Monday the
establishment of a new industrial city in the country's north -- Waad Al-Shimal
City for Mining Industries in which the new project in Umm Wual would be
located.
Maaden said recently the preliminary feasibility study to exploit phosphate
deposits at Umm Wual proved viable.
The Umm Wual project would add nearly 1.5 million tonnes annually of
phosphorus oxide to Maaden's planned phosphate capacity.
Khalid al-Mudaifer said the 21 billion riyals will cover the cost of
extracting and treating the phosphate ore. It would also fund the building of
seven new plants with a total production capacity of 16 million tonnes per year
of phosphate concentrate, sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, as well as plants to
produce calcium monophosphate and calcium diphosphate. Production is expected to
start before the end of 2016, Mudaifer said.
Saudi Arabia, home to the world's largest oil reserves, is keen to develop
its mining industry to diversify the economy away from relying on oil.
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi was quoted as saying on state news agency
SPA that the project would add 15 billion riyals in annual revenues to the gross
domestic product (GDP), Naimi said.
The phosphate ore is located near a gas field in Jalamid where extensive
exploration is taking place. Feedstock and other fuel has been allocated to the
Maaden's project, SPA quoted Prince Faisal bin Turki, adviser at the Saudi oil
ministry, as saying, without specifying how much fuel or feedstock the project
will use.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
