DUBAI, Sept 8 Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) said its unit was in talks with local, regional and
international banks for a loan of $3 billion to refinance
existing debt facility, confirming a Reuters story published the
previous day.
The company said it was borrowing through its unit Maaden
Phosphate Company (MPC), which produces ammonia and the
fertiliser diammonium phosphate, in a 70/30 ownership split with
petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
"As a successful operating company MPC is now well
positioned to take advantage of favorable debt market conditions
to replace the debt facilities raised in 2008 to fund the
construction of the company's plants," it said in a statement to
the bourse.
On Monday, Reuters published details of the $3 billion loan
the firm was seeking to borrow to refinance debt taken on to
construct a phosphate complex for a joint venture.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)