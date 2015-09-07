DUBAI, Sept 7 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to $3 billion, three banking sources aware of the matter said on Monday, to refinance debt taken on to construct a phosphate complex for a joint venture.

The Gulf's largest miner operates Maaden Phosphate Company (MPC), which produces ammonia and the fertiliser diammonium phosphate (DAP), in a 70/30 ownership split with petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).

Ma'aden declined to comment. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French, editing by Louise Heavens)