DUBAI, Sept 7 Saudi Arabian Mining Co
(Ma'aden) is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to $3
billion, three banking sources aware of the matter said on
Monday, to refinance debt taken on to construct a phosphate
complex for a joint venture.
The Gulf's largest miner operates Maaden Phosphate Company
(MPC), which produces ammonia and the fertiliser diammonium
phosphate (DAP), in a 70/30 ownership split with petrochemicals
giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).
Ma'aden declined to comment.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and David French, editing by
Louise Heavens)