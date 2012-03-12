(Corrects typographical error in headline)
SINGAPORE, March 12 Germany's Mabanaft is
shutting its international oil trading business in Europe and in
the U.S., which mainly focuses on the paper markets, as distinct
from physical oil trading, a senior official told Reuters on
Monday.
The closures were due to strategic reasons, said its
managing director in Asia, Barathan Pasupathi, as the company
announced that it had made a profit of 110 million euros in 2011
and its group equity rose by about 10 percent to 1.3 billion
euros ($1.7 billion).
It will increase its focus on its core business of supplying
the physical oil markets that includes wholesaling and retailing
of oil products globally, as well as maintaining and expanding
its trading activities in Asia, said Pasupathi.
($1=0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Greg Mahlich)