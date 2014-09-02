Sept 2 Mabion SA :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue of 576,000 zlotys versus 101,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 operating loss was 1.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 net loss was 1.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

