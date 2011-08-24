MELBOURNE Aug 24 Macarthur Coal Chief Executive Nicole Hollows said on Wednesday she would not take any questions about the Australian coal miner's defence against the $5 billion takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal .

"At this time, with target statement due shortly, it is not appropriate for me to take questions on the takeover," she told analysts and reporters at a briefing on the company's results.

Macarthur is due to release its formal response to the A$15.50 a share offer by September 1.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)