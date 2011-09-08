SYDNEY, Sept 8 China's Citic Group is weighing up its options as it seeks a higher offer price for its stake in Macarthur Coal after Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch a counterbid for the Australian miner, sources said Thursday.

Citic, which holds a 24.5 percent stake in Macarthur with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings , was exploring ways to facilitate a higher offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal , one of the sources said.

Macarthur last month accepted a sweetened $5.2 billion bid from Peabody and Arcelor after failing to find a rival bidder as it had hoped. .

Citic and a 50-strong team from Anglo American had been in advanced talks on a possible counterbid but the proposal was rejected at the board level by the U.K.-listed miner, one of the sources said.

Citic, Macarthur's biggest shareholder, is holding out for around A$18 per share for its stake, well above the existing Peabody offer of A$16, this source said.

"There are a few different options. Citic is still looking for a higher offer which could be achieved," said the source, who could not be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A Citic spokesman declined to comment. Anglo American was unavailable for comment.

