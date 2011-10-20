Oct 21 China's Citic Resources has accepted Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal's A$4.9 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover offer for Australia's Macarthur Coal , the companies said on Friday.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal said they will control more than 49 percent of Macarthur with Citic acceptance, and intend to declare the offer unconditional on obtaining 50.01 percent.

The offer price of A$16.00 per share will increase A$16.25 per share if 90 percent threshold reached.

Citic Group held a 24.5 percent stake with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings . (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)