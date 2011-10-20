Oct 21 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal's said some conditions which would have defeated its A$4.9 billion ($5.1 billion) bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal had now been freed after major shareholder Citic Resources accepted the bid.

Defeating conditions, except for minimum acceptance condition, had now been free, the company's lawyers said in a statement.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal said earlier they would control more than 49 percent of Macarthur with Citic acceptance, and intend to declare the offer unconditional on obtaining 50.01 percent.

Citic Group held a 24.5 percent stake with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings . (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Ed Davies)