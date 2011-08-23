MELBOURNE Aug 24 Macarthur Coal , facing a $5 billion takeover offer, doubled its full year profit thanks to strong coal prices and said it was in talks with potential counterbidders to Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal .

Peabody and ArcelorMittal have made a A$15.50 a share offer. It was to be reduced by any amount above a final dividend of A$0.16, however Macarthur declared a final dividend of A$0.16.

Anglo American is studying Macarthur's books for a possible counterbid, sources familiar with the matter have said. Sources played down media reports of a possible tie-up between Anglo and China's Citic, Macarthur's top shareholder.

Macarthur's net profit rose to A$241.4 million ($253 million) for the year to June, from A$125 million a year earlier.

Macarthur's shares closed at A$15.62 on Tuesday, less than 1 percent above the offer price, suggesting investors doubt a higher offer will emerge.

($1 = 0.954 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)