(Adds percent of shareholders accepting Peabody offer)

SYDNEY Nov 11 U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy Corp extended its $5 billion bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd by two weeks after failing to reach the 90 percent threshold for acceptances by its Friday deadline.

Peabody's acquisition of Macarthur will give it control of the world's top producer of pulverized coal, just at a time when demand for steel-making materials holds up in Australia's key coal market, China.

The A$16 per share bid will now expire on November 25, Peabody said in a statement. The offer rises to A$16.25 if more than 90 percent of Macarthur's shares are tendered.

According to a notice from Macarthur on Friday morning, Peabody has gained around 85 percent of shareholder acceptance.

South Korean steelmaker POSCO, which owns a 7.25 percent stake, is the last remaining major holdout after major shareholder China's Citic accepted the bid in October.

Peabody's former partner in the bid, ArcelorMittal , last month pulled out of the deal as a global equities rout hit coal stocks and made the Macarthur premium harder to justify. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Miyoung Kim)