* Peabody, ArcelorMittal raise offer to $5.2 bln
* Macarthur says no rival bid so far
* Total offer of A$16.16 a share, including dividend
* Macarthur had sought A$18 a share
* Macarthur shares up 7 cents to A$15.87, below bid
(Adds analyst comment)
By Sonali Paul and Michael Smith
MELBOURNE/SYDNEY, Aug 30 Peabody Energy
and ArcelorMittal have won over Macarthur Coal
with a sweetened A$4.9 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover
offer, after a rival bidder failed to emerge for the Australian
coal miner.
The higher bid appears set to seal the latest in a flurry of
coal deals in Australia, with Chinese, Indian and global firms
snapping up mines best positioned to feed booming demand from
Asian steel mills.
Macarthur caved in at an offer well below what it pressed
for earlier in August, after fending off four takeover attempts
in three years and opening its books to other potential suitors.
"They're bowing to the inevitable, really," said Peter
Chilton, an analyst at Constellation Capital Management.
Top U.S. coal miner Peabody and ArcelorMittal raised their
offer for the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal by 3
percent to A$16 a share.
The new offer is 44 percent above Macarthur's last trade on
July 11, the day the initial approach was announced.
The latest bid includes a A$0.16 a share dividend for a
total offer value of A$16.16.
"A$18 may have been an aspirational target, but there comes
a time when you have to face reality unless there's lots of
other bidders at the table," Chilton said.
ROCKY MARKET
After Peabody and ArcelorMittal completed their review of
Macarthur's books, Macarthur said on Aug. 1 it would be willing
to recommend a A$16 a share offer on condition it would be
raised to A$18 a share, if the suitors won more than 90 percent
acceptances.
Peabody and ArcelorMittal rejected that proposal, and
Macarthur has now caved in, trapped in part by the recent share
market turbulence and investor concerns about global growth.
"People are more nervous about China and coal, following the
correction in share markets. That also influences what people
are prepared to do," said Chilton.
Macarthur's shares rose just 7 cents to A$15.87 on Tuesday,
indicating investors do not expect any higher bid to emerge.
"Although it remains possible that a superior proposal might
be made, none have emerged to date and there can be no
assurances that any will emerge," Macarthur said in a statement.
At A$16, Peabody and ArcelorMittal's offer was pitched
around 33 percent above CLSA's valuation of the company, in line
with typical takeover premiums, CLSA analyst James Stewart said.
Macarthur had said a number of other parties were taking a
look at the company, but did not name the potential bidders.
China's Citic Group, its biggest shareholder with a 24.5
percent stake, said 10 days ago that it was considering its
options.
Miner Anglo American was one of the parties looking
at its books, three sources with direct knowledge of the
situation had told Reuters.
Anglo American declined to comment on whether it was looking
at Macarthur Coal.
Investment bankers said most major miners had been expected
to take a look at the company's books even if they did not
intend on bidding.
Peabody and ArcelorMittal, the world's top steelmaker, went
hostile on Aug. 1 after failing to secure an agreed deal with
Macarthur's board.
The board representative for Citic Group was not part of the
latest resolution, Macarthur said.
Citic, which owns its stake partly through its listed arm
Citic Resources , could be a stumbling block to the new
offer, although Peabody only needs 50.1 percent of acceptances
and could still do a deal without its support.
ArcelorMittal owns 16 percent of Macarthur.
South Korean steel maker POSCO , Macarthur's
third-largest shareholder with a 7.25 percent stake, declined to
comment on Tuesday's announcement.
BET ON STEADY DEMAND
Under the agreement, Macarthur must cease any talks and
close its books to any potential suitors.
Either party walking away from the deal will have to pay a
break fee of A$48.3 million.
The bid for Macarthur is a substantial bet on strong and
steady demand in Asia, particularly from China and India, where
steel production is booming.
"This is a major step forward in our acquisition process,"
Peabody Energy Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said in a
statement.
Macarthur is the world's biggest producer of pulverized,
cleaner-burning coal and has been a takeover target as
Asia's rapid industrialisation has created insatiable appetite
for the steelmaking commodity.
ArcelorMittal first approached it about a potential bid in
2008.
PCI -- or pulverised coal injection -- coal, which is
crushed into a fine powder and injected into blast furnaces, is
used as a replacement for coke in the production of pig iron.
JPMorgan is advising Macarthur on the deal, while UBS and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch are advising Peabody. RBC Capital
Markets is advising Arcelor.
(Editing by Ed Davies and Vinu Pilakkott)