Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
SYDNEY Aug 12 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have received approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for their $5 billion takeover bid of Macarthur Coal , the bidders said on Friday.
Peabody has taken its takeover bid direct to Macarthur shareholders after failing to reach an agreed deal with the target's board. (Reporting by Michael Smith)
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.