Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
MELBOURNE Aug 17 Australia's Macarthur Coal told shareholders on Wednesday to take no action on a $5 billion takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal until Macarthur sends out its formal response in the next two weeks.
It said its response would focus on the "opportunistic" timing of the offer, the company's strong growth profile, significant resource base, access to infrastructure, and its status as the top supplier of pulverised coal.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.