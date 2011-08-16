MELBOURNE Aug 17 Australia's Macarthur Coal told shareholders on Wednesday to take no action on a $5 billion takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal until Macarthur sends out its formal response in the next two weeks.

It said its response would focus on the "opportunistic" timing of the offer, the company's strong growth profile, significant resource base, access to infrastructure, and its status as the top supplier of pulverised coal.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)