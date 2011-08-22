SYDNEY Aug 22 Shares in Australia's Macarthur Coal rose more than 2 percent in early trade following U.K newspaper reports that miner Anglo American may team up with China's Citic Group and make a rival takeover bid.

Any offer would challenge U.S. coal company Peabody Energy's earlier offer for the Australian mining firm.

Macarthur shares were 34 cents higher at A$15.66 in early trade Monday.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal launched a hostile A$4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for Macarthur Coal on Aug. 1 after the Australian target's board said the approach undervalued the company and it was working on attracting a rival offer. (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)