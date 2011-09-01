SYDNEY, Sept 1 Macarthur Coal said the Australian securities regulator has allowed it to delay releasing its formal response to a takeover offer from Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal after it agreed to a sweetened $5.2 billion bid.

Macarthur said in a statement on Thursday the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had allowed it to extend the deadline for despatching the target statement by a week to Sept. 9.

