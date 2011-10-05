Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
SYDNEY Oct 6 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have extended their A$4.9 billion ($4.7 billion) takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal until Oct. 28, the companies said on Thursday.
Macarthur has accepted a sweetened A$16 per share bid from Peabody and Arcelor after failing to find a rival bidder.
The bid had been due to expire on Oct 14. ($1 = 1.041 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
* Says scouting for opportunities to snap up assets (Adds details, peer comparison, background)
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020