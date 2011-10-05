SYDNEY Oct 6 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have extended their A$4.9 billion ($4.7 billion) takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal until Oct. 28, the companies said on Thursday.

Macarthur has accepted a sweetened A$16 per share bid from Peabody and Arcelor after failing to find a rival bidder.

The bid had been due to expire on Oct 14. ($1 = 1.041 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)