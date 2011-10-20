* Bid extended to Nov. 11

* Shares trading at premium to offer price

* Citic Group's intentions remain unknown (Adds detail, source comment)

SYDNEY, Oct 20 Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have extended their A$4.9 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover offer for Australia's Macarthur Coal for the third time as they work to convince major shareholders to back the bid.

The Peabody consortium said on Thursday the A$16 per share offer, which it raised in August to secure the board's backing, had been extended until Nov 11.

Macarthur shares were trading steady at A$16.09 on Thursday with some investors hopeful of a higher offer although sources familiar with the situation said this looked unlikely.

The offer is conditional on receiving 50.1 percent of shareholder support. China's Citic Group, which holds a 24.5 percent stake with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings , has not yet stated whether it would back the bid or not.

Macarthur's second-largest shareholder, South Korea's POSCO , owns about 7 percent.

Sources told Reuters last month Citic was still weighing up its options but wanted a higher offer price for its stake after Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch a counterbid. .

The bid, which had been due to expire on Oct 28, was previously extended twice.

The offer follows a flurry of deals in Australia's coal sector to feed booming demand from Asian steel mills.

Australian coal miner New Hope Corp put itself up for auction earlier this month after receiving several bid approaches, although no clear suitor has emerged so far. .

(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)