SYDNEY, Oct 20 Peabody Energy and
ArcelorMittal have extended their A$4.9 billion ($5.1
billion) takeover offer for Australia's Macarthur Coal
for the third time as they work to convince major shareholders
to back the bid.
The Peabody consortium said on Thursday the A$16 per share
offer, which it raised in August to secure the board's backing,
had been extended until Nov 11.
Macarthur shares were trading steady at A$16.09 on Thursday
with some investors hopeful of a higher offer although sources
familiar with the situation said this looked unlikely.
The offer is conditional on receiving 50.1 percent of
shareholder support. China's Citic Group, which holds a 24.5
percent stake with subsidiary Citic Resources Holdings
, has not yet stated whether it would back the bid or
not.
Macarthur's second-largest shareholder, South Korea's POSCO
, owns about 7 percent.
Sources told Reuters last month Citic was still weighing up
its options but wanted a higher offer price for its stake after
Anglo American walked away from advanced talks to launch
a counterbid. .
The bid, which had been due to expire on Oct 28, was
previously extended twice.
The offer follows a flurry of deals in Australia's coal
sector to feed booming demand from Asian steel mills.
Australian coal miner New Hope Corp put itself up
for auction earlier this month after receiving several bid
approaches, although no clear suitor has emerged so far.
.
