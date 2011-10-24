(Adds background, share price reaction)

BRUSSELS Oct 24 U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy and bid partner ArcelorMittal have obtained majority interest in Australia's Macarthur Coal , two days after China's Citic Resources backed their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.

The companies said they had a relevant interest in about 59.85 percent of the Macarthur shares, more than the minimum acceptance condition of 50.01 percent. The companies said the offer was now unconditional.

Citic, which owns a quarter of Macarthur, said on Friday it had accepted the A$16-per-share offer despite speculation it had been holding out for a higher price or could launch a rival bid of its own.

The successful deal gives the two companies control of the world's biggest producer of pulverized coal as demand for raw materials used to make steel intensifies.

"We are pleased to obtain a controlling interest in Macarthur Coal and look forward to advancing the company's operating performance and growth initiatives," Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said.

ArcelorMittal shares traded 2.1 percent higher at 0945 GMT, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index , which was up 3.2 percent.

Shares in MacArthur Coal closed at A$16.20, above the A$16 bid price.

The companies said the offer price would increase to A$16.25 per share if the 90 percent compulsory acquisition threshold was reached.

The deal will be the latest in a slew of coal deals in Australia, with Chinese, Indian and global firms snapping up mines best positioned to feed booming demand from Asian steel mills.

Peabody and ArcelorMittal raised their offer for Macarthur by 3 percent in August, winning over the Macarthur board, which had been holding out for A$18 a share.

A previous bid by Peabody to acquire Macarthur last year collapsed after Peabody cut its offer, blaming a new government mining tax.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal's mining operations produced 47 million tonnes of iron ore and 7 million tonnes of metallurgical coal. ($1 = 0.981 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Michael Smith and Licoln Feast in Sydney, Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Will Waterman)