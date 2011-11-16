MELBOURNE Nov 16 Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, clearing the way for the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).

"We are very pleased to be acquiring 100 percent of Macarthur shares, which brings clear strategic and financial benefits," Peabody chief executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement.

Peabody agreed to raise its offer to A$16.25 a share from A$16.00 if it reached 90 percent acceptances.

($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)