PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MELBOURNE Nov 16 Peabody Energy has acquired 90 percent of its Australian takeover target, Macarthur Coal, clearing the way for the U.S. coal miner to compulsorily buy the remaining shares and increase its offer to A$4.9 billion ($4.98 billion).
"We are very pleased to be acquiring 100 percent of Macarthur shares, which brings clear strategic and financial benefits," Peabody chief executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement.
Peabody agreed to raise its offer to A$16.25 a share from A$16.00 if it reached 90 percent acceptances.
($1 = 0.984 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets