HONG KONG Aug 5 Disgruntled casino workers are
becoming a costly thorn in Macau's side.
As the Chinese territory races to build eight new resorts in
the next three years, labour strains look set to intensify:
workers are demanding higher pay and threatening strikes at a
time when operators face a labour shortage.
Las Vegas kingpins Sheldon Adelson at Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Steve Wynn at Wynn Resorts Ltd together
reported unexpected costs of $50 million last quarter for
labour-related compensation at their Macau casinos.
Casino industry analysts expect the other four licensed
operators in the world's biggest gambling hub - Galaxy
Entertainment, MGM Resorts, SJM Holdings
and Melco Crown Entertainment - to announce
similar cost pressures when they post earnings this month.
Located on China's south coast, Macau is the only place in
the country where casino gambling is legal. The special
administrative region boasts 35 casinos and relies on gaming
taxes for more than 80 percent of government revenues.
Home to a population of just over 500,000 people, the former
Portuguese colony has one of the world's lowest jobless rates at
1.7 percent. Rigid labour regulations that prohibit foreigners
from working at the gaming tables mean casino operators have
little choice but to raise wages to attract and retain staff.
Workers at Galaxy were planning a protest for Tuesday at the
company's flagship golden-turreted resort after a Macau trade
union last week submitted a petition alleging its salaries were
"disrespectful" to some employees.
More than 1,000 workers protested last week outside
Adelson's showpiece Venetian, accusing the company of poor wages
and unfair promotions. Both Galaxy and Sands China
have expressed concern and vowed to resolve the problem.
"For both Galaxy and Sands we are not ruling out a strike,"
said Ieong Man Teng, a baccarat dealer and president of the
Forefront of Macao Gaming, the labour group behind the recent
protests.
Local media have reported the Venetian's anniversary on Aug.
28 as a potential date for workers to strike.
BARGAINING POWER
Dealers in Macau earn an average of 17,000-18,000 patacas
($2,200) per month, about half the $4,000 that Las Vegas dealers
get, according to U.S.-based industry analysts.
Morgan Stanley said in a July report that labour competition
would intensify in the near term, pressuring margins and
increasing start-up losses for the new resorts. It estimated a
shortfall of 13,800 local employees by 2017, a figure unlikely
to be met solely relying on local supply.
"We think the bargaining power of casino employees will keep
rising in the coming few years amid labour shortages and demand
of labour for Cotai phase 2 over 2015-17," it said, referring to
the next wave of resorts set to open on Macau's Cotai strip.
Macau's labour troubles come weeks ahead of the expected
re-election of local leader Fernando Chui at the end of this
month. Highly sensitive to further protests, the government is
keen to pacify discontented workers and has said it is paying
close attention to the needs of casino workers.
Secretary for Economy and Finance Francis Tam said the
government was focusing on gaming workers' requests for improved
salaries and promotions, according to a statement published on
the government website on July 24.
Government officials conducted a two-hour, closed-door
meeting with workers from Sands China and union representatives
from the Forefront of Macau Gaming on July 28, according to
local media.
Macau's labour unions have been rapidly gaining strength
over the past year, garnering support from young people who have
grown accustomed to job security and government handouts.
Last October, more than 10,000 casino dealers took to the
streets in one of the territory's biggest protests, dragging
traditional Chinese coffins to symbolize the demise of local
jobs and calling on the government to safeguard local workers
after casino operators publicly despaired at the difficulty of
expanding while adhering to Macau's labour conditions.
The job of a dealer, who runs baccarat tables for eight-hour
shifts, has become highly coveted among local citizens as it
requires little technical experience and the salary is more than
double that in the manufacturing industry.
The government has been quick to reassure workers, saying
the ban on foreign workers will not change in the near term. Yet
the tussle highlights the challenge authorities face in
appeasing protectionist forces and helping Macau develop into an
international tourist destination.
BEST SHOT
Casino operators are competing for skilled workers and have
announced bonuses and compensation schemes. Wynn Resorts awarded
1,000 shares to each of its 7,500 employees this year on top of
company bonuses, while Melco said it would offer management
courses to existing employees and scholarships to their
children.
Steve Wynn told a conference call in late July that Macau
operators would be able to overcome labour challenges.
"Everyone has got dealers and waitresses and cooks and
housekeeping and we all got them from the same place...what do
you think is going to happen 18 months from now? Exactly the
same thing."
