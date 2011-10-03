HONG KONG Oct 3 Macau casino stocks widened earlier losses on Monday, with investors frantically selling off gaming stocks on fears that a heightened credit squeeze on private firms in China will hurt gaming revenues in the world's biggest gambling destination.

Galaxy Entertainment dropped close to 20 percent, while SJM slid 19 percent, against a 4.6 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index .

Analysts said the selling was defying fundamentals with liquidity situation in Macau still ample.

Macau is due to post its September gaming revenues later on Monday. (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Charlie Zhu)