By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Aug 8 The game is changing for
casinos in Macau, the world's gambling capital, as fun-seeking
middle-class Chinese visitors follow high-roller VIP gamblers in
ever greater numbers to try their luck in the only place in
China where casinos are legal.
The growth of the so-called premium mass segment is setting
the stage for what executives hope will be a second boom in the
former Portuguese colony, where a reclaimed swamp-turned casino
playground known as the Cotai Strip has already been paved with
gold by big-spending VIP gamblers from the mainland.
"In the next two to three years it is going to be the next
wave of the golden age of Macau," Lawrence Ho, chief executive
of Macau casino operator Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
, said during a conference call this week.
The company, co-owned by Ho and Australian billionaire James
Packer, said on Wednesday net income doubled in the second
quarter thanks in part to strong growth in visits from members
of China's rising middle class. One of six licensed casino
operators in Macau, Melco has two resorts there and is opening a
new $3 billion property in mid-2015.
Melco and rivals such as U.S.-owned Sands China Ltd
and Wynn Macau Ltd have traditionally made
most of their profits from wealthy customers who spend more than
1 million yuan ($163,400) each bet. But as demand from big whale
gamblers ebbs amid China's economic slowdown, casinos are
increasingly vying for the lucrative upper-middle-class market.
Revenue generated by Macau's mass segment is set to grow by
30 percent this year compared with around 10 percent for VIPs.
In previous years VIP growth eclipsed that of the mass segment.
Made up of newly minted customers who spend anywhere from a
few thousand yuan to under one million yuan, premium mass
customers generate higher margins and more stable revenue for
the casinos than super-rich gamblers.
While China's economic slowdown has kept away some wealthy
customers, as shown by slightly slower growth in VIP visits, it
has failed to dull Macau's appeal for the country's increasingly
affluent middle class.
And the trend is set to continue as China expands its
high-speed train network and develops projects such as the 38
billion yuan bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai,
cutting the travel time from northern China. The bridge is due
for completion in 2016.
The development of Hengqin, an island 200 metres (220 yards)
across the water from Macau's Cotai strip, is expected to
further boost Macau's appeal as a mass-market tourist
destination.
No gaming will be allowed but the mountainous island, three
times the size of Macau, is gearing up to open tourist
attractions including a whale and shark aquarium.
CRITICAL MASS
The Chinese government, which is keen for Macau to diversify
its heavy reliance on gambling income, is pushing to attract
more leisure tourists to boost the city's profile as an
international tourist destination.
Macau gets more than 70 percent of its tax revenue from
casinos and tourists come primarily to gamble, as opposed to Las
Vegas where entertainment and restaurants contribute the bulk of
revenue.
Evidence that Macau is trying to accelerate the shift to
mass gamblers is the rapid expansion of the Las Vegas-style
Cotai Strip with six large-scale casino resorts including hotels
and restaurants expected to open in the next three years.
The building boom has an added urgency with the casino
licences set to expire starting in 2020. Industry watchers are
concerned that the discussions for licence renewals, expected to
start in 2015, could increase regulations and costs.
Melco's new project, Studio City, will include non-gaming
elements to lure a broader spectrum of travellers. Studio City
will be joined by properties including Sands chief Sheldon
Adelson's Parisian, boasting a miniature Eiffel Tower, and Steve
Wynn's floral-themed resort featuring an artificial lake and
dancing fountains like the Bellagio in Las Vegas.
But with Macau's gaming revenue growth expected to be 13
percent to 15 percent this year compared with up to 60 percent
at its peak, casino operators are hedging their bets with
resorts elsewhere in Asia.
Melco is building a casino in the Philippines with one of
the country's wealthiest men, Henry Sy. Ho is also building a
casino resort in Vladivostok, on Russia's east coast not far
from the Chinese border.
Adelson opened the huge Marina Bay Sands integrated casino
resort in Singapore in 2011, and is among several operators keen
to expand in Japan pending government legislation to legalise
casinos.