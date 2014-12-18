(Adds signing of Macau and Guangdong agreement)
HONG KONG Dec 18 As Chinese President Xi
Jinping arrives in Macau this weekend for his first official
visit in five years, the message from Beijing is clear: the
world's biggest gambling centre cannot remain a one-industry
town.
Xi's pervasive anti-graft campaign contributed to a
disastrous year for major casino companies, which have lost a
combined $58 billion in market value over the past six months as
VIPs stayed away.
The former Portuguese colony became a paradise for Chinese
government officials and rich businessmen to flaunt their wealth
and indulge themselves with private jets and sumptuous hotel
suites. Gambling revenue hit $45 billion last year, seven times
Las Vegas's take.
But it also became a pathway for extracting money from China
- something the government is targeting aggressively.
China extended a crackdown on illicit money transfers into
Macau, giving its Economic Crimes Investigation Bureau access to
transactions made through the state-backed UnionPay credit card,
the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday.
The move, timed just ahead of Xi's high-profile visit, is
the latest in a string of actions aimed at curbing illicit funds
leaving the country, a priority for Xi as he goes after corrupt
officials who have fled overseas.
UnionPay has been a conduit for growing numbers of Chinese
to illegally send billions of dollars abroad, a Reuters special
report showed in March.
MACAU'S 'DEMISE'
The corruption link helps explain Beijing's interest in
seeing Macau expand beyond casinos into more family-friendly
entertainment.
Li Gang, China's representative in Macau, warned on Sunday
that "the dominance of one industry can lead the city to
prosperity, but it also can lead to its demise".
Gambling merited barely a mention in an editorial this week
in the Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily,
praising Macau as a platform for international trade and a world
heritage site.
Junket operators who lend money to wealthy mainland Chinese
gamblers said they would keep a low profile during Xi's visit,
which marks the 15th anniversary of Macau's handover from
Portugal. He is expected to voice his support for Macau
diversifying beyond gambling.
"Xi's visit definitely means more control on the gaming
path, especially for VIPs," said one junket operator who
declined to be named, referring to the high-rollers who
accounted for two-thirds of Macau's revenue last year but now
represent just 56 percent.
Hong Kong-listed casino stocks have plunged 32-51 percent
since the start of the year, widely underperforming the
benchmark Hang Seng Index, which has dropped 2 percent in the
same period.
NEW CASINOS, NEW RESTRICTIONS
Macau and China signed a service trade agreement between the
enclave and the southern province of Guangdong on Thursday,
China's commerce ministry said on its website.
The agreement is aimed at liberalising trade in services and
"will be beneficial to the diversified development of Macau's
economy", the ministry said.
China is pushing for new development focusing on culture,
sports and retail, instead of prioritising gambling.
If casino companies do not comply, it may affect their
licences. Discussions on licence renewals start next year, and
the earliest concessions expire in 2020. The government has said
it is looking at how effectively operators provide non-gaming
amenities in their new resorts.
Casino moguls including U.S. billionaires Sheldon Adelson
and Steve Wynn are also under pressure to add non-gaming
elements to secure coveted gambling tables.
Adelson, who has led diversification efforts in Macau with
an exhibition arena and hotels, is building a mock Eiffel tower,
while Wynn is building a palatial $4 billion resort with a big
lake and air-conditioned gondolas.
Some junket operators said they welcomed Xi adding his voice
to the calls for diversification because gambling accounts for
the bulk of Macau's tax base and left the city vulnerable to
sharp downturns.
"I think Xi's trip is a good thing for Macau, for the
central government to show support and ensure stability," said a
junket operator. "There is a lot of negative influence right
now."
