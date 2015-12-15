HONG KONG Dec 15 Two officials in the southern
Chinese territory of Macau are under investigation for taking
bribes and abusing their power as authorities move to stamp out
corruption in the world's largest gambling hub.
Macau's Commission Against Corruption said in a online
statement posted on Dec 14 that it had "uncovered bribe-taking
by a customs inspector and another case of passive corruption
and abuse of power by a Marine and Water Bureau chief."
Seven people including government officials were
investigated for graft earlier this year.
The developments are in stark contrast to last year, when no
high-profile officials were questioned about bribery, according
to the website of Macau's Commission Against Corruption. The
commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Commissioner Against Corruption Cheong Weng Chon was sworn
in December 2014 during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping,
and pledged to support the mainland in its mission to stamp out
corruption.
Macau's graft body said the customs inspector had accepted
bribes to allow a gambler enter Macau with more cash than
legally allowed, while the Marine and Water officer received
advantages from a person in charge of a ferry services company.
"According to the investigation results, the chief had also
used his powers to help cover up the irregular practices of the
ferry services company on many occasions, so the latter could be
free from penalties even though its operations did not comply
with the instructions and regulations set out by the Marine and
Water Bureau."
Macau has two main ferry operators, Turbo Jet owned by Shun
Tak Holdings, and Cotai Water Jet owned by U.S.
billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Sands China. Neither
company were immediately available for comment.
The investigations come at a time when gaming revenues in
the former Portuguese colony of Macau have dropped to five-year
lows. Revenues are expected to tumble some 35 percent for 2015.
Beijing has repeated calls for the special administrative
region to accelerate diversification away from the casino
industry. But Macau, which earns more than 80 percent of its
revenues from gaming, is still acutely reliant on how much
players are dropping on the baccarat tables.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Ryan Woo)