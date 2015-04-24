HONG KONG, April 24 China's fight against
corruption has spread to the world's largest gambling hub, the
former Portuguese colony of Macau, where seven people including
government officials are being investigated for graft, including
accepting bribes.
The developments are in stark contrast to last year, when no
high-profile officials were questioned about bribery, according
to the website of Macau's Commission Against Corruption. The
commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In just a couple of decades, Macau, across the Pearl estuary
from Hong Kong, has transformed itself from a crime-ridden
backwater, where Triad gangs fought turf wars on the streets, to
the world's top gambling centre, overtaking Las Vegas and
attracting investors such as U.S. casino tycoons Steve Wynn and
Sheldon Adelson.
The most recent corruption case, announced on the website on
Thursday, involved two officials from the transport bureau, who
were detained on suspicion of accepting bribes totalling 16
million patacas ($2 million) from three companies that managed
car parking spaces.
Commissioner Against Corruption Cheong Weng Chon was sworn
in in December during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping
and has pledged to support the mainland in its mission to stamp
out corruption.
Cheong in March said the bureau would "exert the best
efforts to prevent Macau from turning into a transit point or
destination for illicit money outflows and corrupt officials
fleeing the country".
Since Xi became leader in March 2013, he has warned that
corruption threatens the Communist Party's very survival. Macau
returned to Chinese rule in 1999, two years after the former
British colony of Hong Kong.
Other Macau cases have included the arrest of a chief prison
officer on suspicion of receiving bribes in the form of abalone
and ginseng as well as lavish accommodation in return for
providing special treatment to an inmate.
Two officials in the marine and water bureau and two
employees from the civil engineering laboratory are also under
investigation, according to the commission's website.
Macau's public security bureau has also cracked down on
prostitution, busting two organised syndicates in the past week,
media said.
This follows the high-profile bust of a syndicate in January
at SJM Holding's Hotel Lisboa where police detained executive
Alan Ho, the nephew of former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho.
The crackdown comes at a time when gambling revenues are
plummeting as high rollers stay away due to fears of being
caught up in graft investigations. Revenues for April are
expected to drop 40 percent in the 11th consecutive monthly
fall.
