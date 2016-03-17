HONG KONG, March 17 A Macau court sentenced Alan
Ho, the nephew of former kingpin Stanley Ho, to 13 months in
prison for helping to facilitate a high-profile prostitution
ring in the world's biggest gambling hub, Hong Kong broadcaster
RTHK reported on Thursday.
Macau's Court of First Instance convicted Ho on charges of
sexual exploitation, but cleared him of charges of founding and
leading a criminal organisation, RTHK said.
As Ho had already been detained for more than 13 months, he
was released immediately.
When contacted by Reuters, the Macau court declined to
confirm the sentence, but said it would issue a statement later.
Ho, a former senior executive at Hotel Lisboa, owned by SJM
Holdings, the listed arm of his uncle's gaming empire,
was arrested in January last year with five associates, in what
industry officials saw as a big shake-up in the former
Portuguese colony.
He was charged with 90 counts of sexual exploitation and
helping to run a well-oiled system in which he benefited from
commission payments from the prostitutes working in the hotel.
Prostitution is not illegal in Macau but helping to procure
it is.
Officials of Hotel Lisboa and SJM Holdings did not
immediately respond to telephone calls and an email from Reuters
to seek comment.
Ho's arrest came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping
visited Macau and urged the casino hub to rapidly diversify away
from the gambling industry.
The highly publicized move signaled a new scrutiny of the
old order in Macau, where the Ho family had been dominant since
the late 1980s.
Stanley Ho, through his family's privately held company
Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM) and SJM
Holdings, presided over much of Macau's development as a casino
city, shielded by a four-decade monopoly on gambling.
That lasted until 2001, when the door was opened for U.S.
casino moguls Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn.
Alan Ho's trial, begun a year after his arrest, used wire
tapped evidence to show he had allegedly controlled 100 rooms
between 2013 and 2014, leading to turnover of 400 million
patacas a year.
Casino operators have scrambled over the last two years to
rebrand themselves as family friendly, offering rides targeted
at children and entertainment as well as shopping, spa and
dining options.
