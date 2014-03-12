By Farah Master
MACAU, March 12 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
and Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd look best
placed to benefit from the next phase of Macau's development as
the world's gambling capital adds eight more mega-casinos by
2017.
The expansion will take place in the Chinese territory's
glitzy Cotai Strip and is expected to more than double Macau's
annual gaming revenues to $115 billion in four years, according
to research from U.S. brokerage Wells Fargo.
Cotai is an area of reclaimed land that is becoming a Las
Vegas-style tourist hub with shopping centres, hotels and
entertainment to complement the casinos.
U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp
was the strip's pioneer, setting up the Venetian casino
there in 2007. Adelson's Hong Kong-listed Sands China Ltd
is set to open its final casino planned for Macau at
the end of 2015 in Cotai, but for Melco and Galaxy, their growth
in the area is just beginning.
Galaxy and Melco's casinos will be the first properties to
open in the second expansion phase starting early-2015.
That puts them ahead of peers like MGM China and
Wynn Macau in the race for dealers and gaming tables,
which are both in short supply. MGM and Wynn are also planning
to open casinos in Cotai, but at a later date.
Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong construction tycoon Lui Che Woo,
has the largest plot of land on Cotai and will still have half
the area left to build on after its new resort opens next year.
Sands, in contrast, will use up the last of its Macau land
for its Parisian complex, slated to open at the end of 2015.
"Sands has had a great run here with the last property to
open...Clearly from the beginning of next year it is going to
get tougher from a competitive standpoint," said Philip Tulk,
who tracks gaming companies at Standard Chartered in Hong Kong.
Adelson, in an email to Reuters, brushed aside the
competition, saying Sands China was still the dominant player in
Cotai, a strip he said he created.
"I was the visionary," Adelson said of Cotai. "I filled in
the swamp and the bay, and was the first company to build
there."
"There is not enough land left anywhere in Cotai to catch up
to the number of hotel rooms that SCL (Sands China Limited) has.
Galaxy doesn't have enough land to even equal our Sands Cotai
Central, which has 6,000 rooms."
DIMINISHING RETURNS
Macau, one of the world's fastest growing economies for the
last three years, is the only place in China where citizens can
legally gamble in casinos. Located on China's southern coast,
Macau gaming revenues last year were nearly three times greater
than Las Vegas, Australia and Singapore combined.
Some 29 million people visited the semi-autonomous zone in
2013, and new rail and bridge connections to Hong Kong and
mainland China are expected to increase those numbers. New hotel
rooms opening by 2017 will double current capacity.
The bulk of Macau's 35 existing casinos lie on the former
Portuguese colony's tiny peninsula, whose skyline was dominated
for years by the fluorescent, onion-shaped casino of SJM
Holdings Ltd, owned by the family of Macau kingpin Stanley Ho.
Lack of space led developers to reclaim land for Cotai.
SJM and Sands dominate the gambling scene in Macau, together
accounting for nearly half of total gaming revenues that stood
at $4.8 billion in February.
But competition is expected to heat up as other casino
operators expand their portfolios, potentially crimping profits.
"I would not expect the share price performance to be
comparable with last year but I would still foresee there would
be a decent amount of growth," said Victor Yip, gaming analyst
at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.
With four Macau properties, Sands China raked in more
revenue last year than all of the Las Vegas strip. Its shares
have surged more than six-fold from their IPO price in 2009 and
doubled since the last big casino opening in 2012.
While all operators in Macau are blessed with surging
demand, analysts have become more selective as gaming revenue
growth starts to mature.
Sands, which has more hotel rooms than the other gaming
operators combined, remains a popular pick with 22 of 25
analysts awarding it a "buy" or "strong buy" rating, according
to Thomson Reuters data
Galaxy is slightly less popular among analysts due to a more
expensive valuation, with 20 of 26 giving it a "buy" or "strong
buy" rating. Its shares, however, have surged more than 350
percent since their launch in 2011, valuing it at $40 billion.
Several factors, however, clouding the outlook for all
casino operators in Macau. Slowing economic and credit growth in
China may pinch high-rollers and there is uncertainty over
gaming license renewals due in 2020.
The labour market in Macau is also tight. Analysts estimate
new casinos opening in 2015-2017 will require 12,600 new
dealers, yet only about 700 are available per year. Macau laws
dictate only locals can work as dealers, and the government is
under pressure from residents who regularly take to the streets
to ensure these restrictions remain.
Macau's government has also not confirmed how many new
tables it will allow in the next phase of expansion for the
Cotai Strip.
Casino operators, however, appear unfazed for now by these
concerns, focusing instead on Macau's massive potential.
"When we come to Macau, we see potential in gaming,"
Francis Lui, Galaxy's deputy chairman, told Reuters in an
interview. "If you add entertainment with the gaming industry
together you can certainly see a super industry."