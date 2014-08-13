HONG KONG Aug 13 An investor in one of Macau's
largest junket operators plans to build a $3 billion casino
resort complex in the western Pacific island of Saipan amid
sluggish growth at home, the world's biggest gambling market.
Imperial Pacific International Holdings Limited,
which invests in the Hengsheng Group junket, said on Wednesday
it was looking for a property in Saipan to build the integrated
resort after being granted a 25-year casino licence by the
government of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The casino would be the first large scale integrated resort
on Saipan, the largest island in the U.S. commonwealth which is
located a five-hour flight away from Shanghai.
Like other junket operators, Hengsheng is trying to
diversify away from Macau, as growth in the world's biggest
gambling market slows this year due to a weaker Chinese economy
and a pervasive crackdown on corruption by Beijing.
Junkets typically provide loans to wealthy Chinese gamblers,
taking assets such as property and company equity as collateral,
but with falling home prices and a squeeze on liquidity, over 14
small and mid-sized junket operators have been forced to shut
down while large operators are trying to consolidate.
Imperial Pacific's bid to build a casino in Saipan comes as
larger casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands and MGM
Resorts scour Asia for new locations.
Saipan residents have objected to the casino proposal,
prompting Imperial Pacific to promise to distribute cash
vouchers worth $10 million.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, the market
regulator, has twice issued trading warnings over Imperial
Pacific's stocks this year.
