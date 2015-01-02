HONG KONG Jan 2 Gambling revenue in the Chinese
territory of Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, fell 2.6
percent to 351.5 billion patacas ($44.1 billion) in 2014, for
the first annual decline since casinos were liberalized there in
2001.
Revenue also fell a record 30.4 percent in December from a
year earlier to 23.3 billion patacas, marking the seventh
consecutive monthly decline, showed data released on Friday by
Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.
The southern territory, a special administrative region like
neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in China where casino
gambling is legal.
($1 = 7.9790 patacas)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Farah Master)