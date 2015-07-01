BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
HONG KONG, July 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell to a five-year low in June, extending declines in the country's only legal casino hub for a 13th month while the rate of fall showed no signs of abating.
Revenue in the world's biggest gambling centre, which earns over five times more than Las Vegas, has been plummeting since President Xi Jinping initiated a crackdown on corruption targeting the illicit outflow of money from China. June's fall of 36.2 percent marked the lowest revenue figure since 2010 and compares with a 37 percent drop in May.
Gambling revenue fell to 17.4 billion patacas ($2.18 billion), according to data released by the Macau government on Wednesday. Analysts were expecting a decline of 39-40 percent. ($1 = 7.9830 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the