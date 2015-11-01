HONG KONG Nov 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese
territory of Macau fell 28.4 percent in October from the same
period a year earlier, marking the 17th consecutive month of
decline, as wealthy clients continued to stay away from China's
only legal casino hub.
VIP gamblers, which account for about half of revenue, have
been staying away from Macau, deterred by a campaign by China's
central government against conspicuous spending by public
officials, which in turn is part of a wider investigation into
unauthorised outflows of money from the mainland.
Revenue fell to 20.06 billion patacas ($2.51 billion) from
28.03 billion patacas a year prior, but was higher than the
17.13 billion patacas of September, showed Macau government data
released on Sunday.
Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an October
decline ranging from 26 percent to 29 percent.
The month of October included China's National Day holiday,
and the opening of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd's $3.2
billion Studio City resort.
($1 = 7.9820 patacas)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Farah Master; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)