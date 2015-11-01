HONG KONG Nov 1 Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau fell 28.4 percent in October from the same period a year earlier, marking the 17th consecutive month of decline, as wealthy clients continued to stay away from China's only legal casino hub.

VIP gamblers, which account for about half of revenue, have been staying away from Macau, deterred by a campaign by China's central government against conspicuous spending by public officials, which in turn is part of a wider investigation into unauthorised outflows of money from the mainland.

Revenue fell to 20.06 billion patacas ($2.51 billion) from 28.03 billion patacas a year prior, but was higher than the 17.13 billion patacas of September, showed Macau government data released on Sunday.

Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated an October decline ranging from 26 percent to 29 percent.

The month of October included China's National Day holiday, and the opening of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd's $3.2 billion Studio City resort. ($1 = 7.9820 patacas) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Farah Master; Editing by Christopher Cushing)