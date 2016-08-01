HONG KONG Aug 1 Macau posted a drop in gambling
revenue in July, stretching declines for a 26th consecutive
month, as wealthy gamblers continued to steer clear of the
world's biggest casino hub amid a protracted anti-corruption
campaign by Beijing.
Gambling revenue in the southern Chinese territory fell 4.5
percent from a year ago to 17.8 billion patacas ($2.2 billion)
last month, government data showed on Monday, versus analysts'
expectations of a 4-8 percent drop. In June, revenue had
declined by a sharper 8.5 percent.
Macau, a former Portuguese colony, is highly dependent on
gambling with revenues from six licensed operators accounting
for over 80 percent of government tax revenues.
But revenues have plunged with China clamping down on
corruption, targeting conspicuous spending by public officials.
Slowing economic growth on the mainland - home to the majority
of customers - has also hurt business.
Revenue has since hit five-year lows.
However, Macau's top leader Fernando Chui has said he
expects the gambling hub to post positive growth next year.
Macau, the only place in China where casino gambling is
legal, is set to open two multi-billion-dollar resorts over the
next two months, with industry watchers hoping this can boost
lacklustre market sentiment.
Executives from casino firms Sands China and Wynn
Macau said in last week's earnings calls that growth
had picked up considerably over the past month due to stronger
visitation and spending in the mass market segment.
Morgan Stanley in a July 27 note said overnight visitor
growth has been increasing with players located on the
developing Vegas-style Cotai strip outperforming.
