HONG KONG, Sept 1 Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in August, the first positive monthly year-over-year growth in more than two years, after the opening of Wynn Macau's $4 billion resort in the southern Chinese territory.

August marks the first upward tick for the former Portuguese colony since May 2014, after monthly revenues plummeted to five-year lows due to a major anti-graft campaign and slowing economic growth in the world's second largest economy.

Gambling revenue was 18.8 billion patacas ($2.4 billion), government data showed on Thursday, at the top end of analysts' expectations that varied from a drop of 3 percent to a 1 percent growth. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)