MACAU Aug 1 Gambling revenue in Macau fell 3.6 percent in July on an annual basis, the second monthly decline since 2009, due to the lingering impact from the soccer World Cup that diverted massive bets away from the world's largest casino hub.

Gambling revenue from Macau's 35 casinos fell to 28.4 billion patacas ($3.56 billion) in July from 29.5 billion patacas a year earlier according to data released by the Macau government on Friday. Analysts were expecting a drop of between 2-5 percent.

The southern Chinese territory of Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, is the only place in the country where casino gambling is legal.

($1 = 7.9860 Macau patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)