MACAU Dec 18 Gambling giant Las Vegas Sands
Corp's Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson said on Friday
that a long-term slide in Macau's gaming market is close to
bottoming out, with a turnaround in sight in 2016 after 18
consecutive months of declines.
"We are at the beginning of the shift in the cycle from a
recession-type economy to a bottoming out, and I think the
economy and Macau's fortunes will turn around," said Adelson,
head of the world's biggest gambling company by market value.
The 82-year-old U.S. billionaire was speaking at a news
conference called to mark the formal opening of his new St Regis
hotel in the world's largest gambling hub.
Revenue in Macau, the only place in China were casino
gambling is legal, has long been squeezed by a combination of
slowing economic growth and a broader crackdown on corruption
targeting illicit money outflows.
