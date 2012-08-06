HONG KONG Aug 6 Police detained more than 150
people in weekend raids on casinos and hotels in Macau after a
recent spate of killings raised fears of a new gang war in the
world's largest gambling destination.
The former Portuguese territory was gripped by gang wars in
the late 1990s and the recent murder of three people in two
weeks, thought linked to the gambling industry, comes just
months ahead of the release from jail of triad boss "Broken
Tooth" Wan Kuok-koi, who wreaked havoc at that time.
About 1,300 people were rounded up on Friday and Saturday in
Macau and 150 of those were taken in for questioning in the
operation codenamed "Thunderbolt".
"This operation is an annual exercise to maintain public
security. It is a joint exercise undertaken by police in
Guangdong province, Macau and Hong Kong to crack down and
prevent crime in this region," a Macau police spokeswoman said.
In Hong Kong, police raided 21 locations on August 2 as part
of the joint operation and arrested 130 people on suspicion of
various crimes including money laundering involving HK$300
million, illegal gambling and prostitution.
Police also seized cash, watches and cars worth more than
HK$11 million.
The Macau raids came just weeks after a Chinese woman was
found murdered in a residential area minutes away from the
cavernous gambling halls of gaming magnate Sheldon Adelson's
Venetian casino.
That followed the murders of two Chinese nationals at the
five-star Grand Lapa hotel in Macau, a one-hour ferry ride from
Hong Kong, and an attack at the end of June on a senior figure
in Macau's junket industry, which extends credit to rich
gamblers.
By contrast, only five homicide cases were recorded between
June 2011 and May 2012, according to Macau police statistics.
Macau, which like Hong Kong is a special administrative
region of China, has boomed since the 1999 handover from
Portugal, with Las Vegas moguls including Adelson and Steve Wynn
setting up glitzy casino hotels.
That growth, however, has slowed significantly in the past
three months, forcing junket operators into more aggressive
debt-collecting tactics.
Many of the smaller junket companies, which collect gambling
debts in exchange for a commission from casino operators, are
struggling to stay in business.
