HONG KONG Oct 29 Macau's top gaming regulator
Manuel Neves is stepping down from his post in the world's
largest casino hub, the Chinese territory's government said, at
a time when its revenues are plummeting and the growth outlook
looks weak in the coming year.
Neves will step down by November 25 when his term expires,
according to a government statement on Thursday. The 56-year-old
had overseen the gaming industry from its infancy, prior to the
entry of U.S. giants Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts
and MGM Resorts, to its rapid growth leading up
to 2014 when revenues eclipsed Las Vegas by 7 times.
Macau has been severely impacted by the country's slowing
economy and a corruption crackdown in China which has kept
wealthy VIP players away from its baccarat tables. Revenues have
fallen for 16 months in a row and are on track to fall around 30
percent for the month of October, according to analyst
forecasts.
Neves said it was time for a change. "After 31 years as
civil servant, 18 of which as Gaming Inspection Bureau director,
I believe it's time to take a break and spend more time with my
family," he told state broadcaster TDM.
He is leaving the regulatory bureau as it steps up
monitoring of casino and junket regulations, implementing
tighter rules on accounting and auditing of gambling debts.
The Macau government has not announced a replacement for
Neves yet. The retirement age for civil servants in Macau is 65,
according to a government spokesman, but officials can retire
early if they have been in public service for over 30 years.
