BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
HONG KONG May 2 Macau, the world's casino capital, raked in 31.3 billion patacas ($3.9 billion) in gambling revenue in April thanks to strong spending by Chinese visitors keen to place their bets in the country's only legal casino hub.
Gambling revenue growth in Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 10.6 percent in April, beating analyst estimates of 6-8 percent.
A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau earns the equivalent of Las Vegas' annual haul in less than two months. Annual revenues reached a record $45 billion in 2013, elevating the tiny territory high above rival gaming destinations.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.