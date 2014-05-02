HONG KONG May 2 Macau, the world's casino capital, raked in 31.3 billion patacas ($3.9 billion) in gambling revenue in April thanks to strong spending by Chinese visitors keen to place their bets in the country's only legal casino hub.

Gambling revenue growth in Macau, a special administrative region like neighbouring Hong Kong, was up 10.6 percent in April, beating analyst estimates of 6-8 percent.

A Portuguese colony until 1999, Macau earns the equivalent of Las Vegas' annual haul in less than two months. Annual revenues reached a record $45 billion in 2013, elevating the tiny territory high above rival gaming destinations.

