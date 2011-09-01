HONG KONG, Sept 1 Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, posted a 57 percent year-on-year rise in gaming revenue for August to $24.77 billion patacas ($3.08 billion) on Thursday, the latest indication that the enclave is powering ahead despite deep-seated concerns about the global economy.

The former Portuguese colony has reported booming revenue growth since the start of the year, boosted by an increasing number of cash-rich gamblers from mainland China eager to visit in the country's only legal casino market.

Home to multi-billion dollar casinos including U.S. gaming stalwarts Sands China Ltd , Wynn Macau Ltd , and MGM China Holdings Ltd , Macau is on track to post full-year revenue five times higher than rival Las Vegas. ($1 = 8.031 patacas) (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu, Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)