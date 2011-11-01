HONG KONG Nov 1 Gambling revenue in Macau broke a new record in October, rising 42 percent to 26.9 billion patacas ($3.4 billion) , government figures showed on Tuesday, with relentless demand from Chinese visitors continuing to defy concerns over the global economy and a domestic credit squeeze.

October gaming in the world's largest gambling destination was expected to reach a year-on-year record due to China's Golden Week holiday, beating a high in August of 24.77 billion patacas.

The former Portuguese colony is the only place in China in which casino gambling is legal, helping it reap revenue gains five times larger than rival Las Vegas.

Despite strong third-quarter earnings, shares of the multi-billion-dollar gaming companies operating in the enclave have been volatile, with investors wary of slowing growth next year. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jonathan Hopfner)