HONG KONG Dec 1 Macau, the world's
largest gambling destination, posted a 32.9 percent rise in
November gaming revenue to 23 billion patacas($2.9 billion),
government figures showed on Thursday, buoyed by a rising tide
of Chinese gamblers to the glitzy enclave, despite deep-set
global economic uncertainties.
November revenue was expected to fall short of October's
record $3.4 billion because of the previous month's week-long
national holiday in China, dramatically increasing the flow of
visitors into Macau.
The former Portuguese colony, an hour from Hong Kong by
ferry is the only place mainlanders can legally gamble in
casinos, helping it rake in revenue five times larger than rival
Las Vegas.
