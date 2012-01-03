BRIEF-H2o Innovation reports Q2 loss per share c$0.027
* H2o innovation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results: an indicator of h2o innovation's business model evolution
HONG KONG Jan 3 Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, posted a 25 percent rise in December gaming revenue to 23.61 billion patacas ($2.95 billion), government figures showed on Tuesday.
Gaming revenue for the full year surged 42.2 percent to 267.87 billion patacas, it said.
The former Portuguese colony, an hour from Hong Kong by ferry, is the only place in China in which casino gambling is allowed, helping it rake in revenue five times larger than U.S. rival Las Vegas. ($1 = 8.0000 Macau patacas) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* H2o innovation reports fiscal year 2017 second quarter results: an indicator of h2o innovation's business model evolution
* Tower International reports fourth quarter results better than outlook and outlines anticipated above-industry growth through 2019
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Changes in Brazil's telecom law currently under debate in the Senate are not being taken into account by debt-laden carrier Oi SA as it devises its in-court reorganization plan, Oi's Chief Executive Marcos Schroeder said on Tuesday.