* 25 bln patacas in Jan towards higher end of analyst
estimates
* Feb revenues to fall due to seasonal timing of holiday
* Gaming stocks trend up against HSI
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Gambling revenue in
Macau, the world's largest gambling destination, jumped 34.8
percent in January to 25 billion patacas ($3.13 billion),
government figures showed on Wednesday, boosted by a record flow
of Chinese visitors during the Lunar New Year holiday.
One of the world's fastest growing economies, Macau has
remained relatively cushioned from global economic turbulence as
wealthy mainland gamblers continue to swarm into the tiny
enclave on the lip of China's southern coast.
Investors and analysts remain cautious on the outlook for
the coming year, pricing in a slowdown in growth from 42 percent
in 2011 to 11-20 percent in 2012.
Las Vegas Sands, Sands China, Wynn Resorts
, Wynn Macau, report fourth quarter earnings
this week with analysts expecting strong growth in mass gaming
revenue due to resilient domestic spending.
Growth of mass market visitors, made up of families and
middle class mainlanders, is expected to overtake that of VIP
high rollers for the first time this year, with pockets of
China's wealthy expected to take a disproportionate hit from
falling property prices and slowing export growth.
While January's revenue number was towards the higher end of
analyst estimates, ranging from 23-26 billion patacas, Philip
Tulk, Head of Casinos & Gaming Research at Royal Bank of
Scotland in Hong Kong, said it was unlikely people would rethink
their forecasts.
"I don't think people will be revising up estimates on the
back of one month," he said.
Macro economic risks are likely to hamper the strength of
VIP revenues with the capital efficiency and balance sheets of
junkets -- middlemen who provide millions in loans to
mainlanders helping them bypass currency controls -- more under
pressure.
Additionally, the timing of China's new year holiday in
2012, falling in January instead of February as in 2011,
suggests that revenues in the second month are likely to trend
down year-on-year.
Gaming stocks in the multi-billion dollar casino firms have
gained between 4-21 percent since the start of the year compared
with the Hang Seng Index, up around 10 percent.
Investors had heavily sold out of the sector in the fourth
quarter last year on concerns of a steep slowdown in China.
MILDLY POSITIVE
"Stocks have had a great start to the year and they fell off
fairly markedly yesterday in a day when the Hang Seng Index went
up. You have to assume the reason they fell is because of
reports of 24 billion patacas January revenue. Obviously this
number has beaten that by a decent amount. These results should
be viewed as moderately positive," Tulk at RBS said.
China's factory sector expanded slightly in January,
supporting hopes that the world's second biggest economy will
avoid a hard landing, but weakening external demand and a
slowdown in the rate of property investment is expected to weigh
on economic growth in the first quarter.
Macau's government is keen to reduce its reliance on high
roller VIP players, who accrue more than 80 percent of gaming
revenues yet make up a fraction of the millions of people
flocking to its garish casinos.
The development of the Cotai strip, where Sands China will
open a new $4 billion casino in April this year, is focused on
conferences, entertainment and retail in an effort to generate
more stable revenue flows.
Officials are also trying to promote cultural activities to
visitors -- numbering 28 million last year -- hoping they will
spend more time sampling Portuguese egg tarts and sightseeing at
Macau's historical churches than around the baccarat tables in
dimly lit casino halls.
While Macau's gaming revenue easily trumps that of Las
Vegas, its non-gaming component accounts for less than 5 percent
of total revenue. In Las Vegas, earnings from shows, conventions
and dining account for more than half of total revenue.
