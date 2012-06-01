HONG KONG, June 1Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's largest gambling destination located on China's southern coast, grew 7.3 percent in May, government data showed on Friday, the lowest growth rate recorded since July 2009.

Total revenue of 26.08 billion patacas ($3.3 billion) recorded for May is the second highest for a single month, but a far cry from the 70-90 percent monthly growth rates seen in 2010 and even the 22 percent growth in April.

While Macau was one of the world's fastest growing economies in 2011, a slowdown in China's turbo-charged economy has started to trickle down to the casino-crammed enclave, most visibly in a drop spending by billionaire VIP gamblers from mainland China.

Analysts have been expecting growth to ease since last year, but most remain confident that financial collapse for the tiny territory, one-third the size of Manhattan, is not on the cards.

Revenue is likely to remain robust due to increasing demand from China's expanding middle class and critical infrastructure developments. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)